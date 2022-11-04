Home Nation

MP: 11 dead as SUV rams into bus in Betul 

Published: 04th November 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Wreckage of a bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) following a collision, in Betul district.

Wreckage of a bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) following a collision, in Betul district. (Phot |PTI)

By PTI

BETUL: Eleven persons, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters, Betul police control room assistant sub inspector Shivraj Singh Thakur told PTI.

"Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler died on the spot in the accident that took place around 2 am," he said.

According to police, the deceased were labourers, who were returning home here from Amravati in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The severity of the accident was such that the bodies of some of the victims had to be from the mangled remains of the SUV with the help of gas cutters, Thakur said.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

Primary investigation suggests that the SUV rammed into the bus after its driver dozed off, police said.

Police have registered a case and probe is underway, Thakur said.

