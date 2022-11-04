Home Nation

NIA files charge sheet against six Babbar Khalsa International operatives in arms recovery case 

The case was initially registered on May 5, 2022 at Madhuban police station in Haryana and re-registered by the NIA on May 24.

Published: 04th November 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against six suspected terrorists of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in a case related to the seizure of arms and explosives from a vehicle in Haryana in May, an official said on Friday.

The charge-sheeted accused included Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias "Rinda" of the proscribed terrorist organisation who has sent the weapons through drones into the Indian territory for executing terrorist acts in India, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the case was initially registered on May 5 at Madhuban police station in Haryana under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act, and re-registered by the NIA on May 24, 2022.

A pistol with two magazines and 31 rounds, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash were recovered from Gurpreet Singh alias "Gopi", Amandeep Singh alias "Deepa", Parminder Singh alias "Pinder" and Bhupinder Singh during a search of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said they were going to deliver the consignment to Adilabad in Telangana by keeping it in a specially designed-cavity in their car.

The four, along with Rinda and Rajboir Singh alias "Raja", were charge-sheeted under sections 120(B), 121, 121A, 122 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23,38 & 39 of the UAPA, Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act and Sections 4 & 5 the Explosive Substances Act, the spokesperson said.

The official said Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder Singh, Bhopinder and Rajbir are residents of Punjab, while Rinda is a resident of Maharashtra.

"During the investigation, it is revealed that the explosives, arms and ammunition were sent by Rinda of BKI from Pakistan through drones to his India-based associates for carrying out terrorist attacks at different parts of India," the spokesperson said.

