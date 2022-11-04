Home Nation

PIL for Hindi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir rejected  

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh High Court has refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to make Hindi as official language in the two Union Territories. A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul while hearing the PIL said the subject of the PIL squarely comes within the domain and powers of the executive.

“The subject matter of the PIL squarely comes within the domain and powers of the executive, therefore, we dispose of this PIL with direction to the petitioner to approach the competent authority/forum for seeking the relief as claimed in plea,” the bench stated.

The PIL was filed by one Jagdev Singh seeking recognition of Hindi language as the official language in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the Union Territory of Ladakh in tune with the mandate of Articles 343 and 251 of the Constitution of India.

Prior to abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state by Centre on August 5, 2019, the official language of the erstwhile J&K State was Urdu and all the official records including Revenue, Police, Acts, and Rules made by the Legislative Assembly are either in Urdu or in English.

Official language of erstwhile J&K was Urdu
Prior to abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K on August 5, 2019, the official language of the erstwhile state was Urdu and all the official records, including Revenue, Police, Acts and Rules made by the Legislative Assembly, are either in Urdu or in English.
 

