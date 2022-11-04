Prayagraj trader arrested over parking dispute dies in police custody; kin allege foul play

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In yet another case of custodial death, a grocery trader died in police custody in Prayagraj. The kin alleged that his brother, Lavkesh Sharma, died due to police torture.

Lavkesh Sharma, 35, a resident of Daraganj locality of Sangam City was picked up by the police on Wednesday evening following a complaint lodged against him over a parking dispute by a woman who lives in his neighbourhood.

Sharing further details about the case, the SP said earlier that the police had gotten information that there was a row between Sharma and his neighbour. The SHO along with others reached the spot and took Lavkesh Sharma into custody.

“Sharma was booked under CrPC Sections 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), 107 (security for keeping peace in other cases) and 116 (inquiry as to the truth of information),” added the SP.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj police had their reason ready, saying that the victim fell ill suddenly when he was taken to Beli hospital for a medical examination.

“First, he was tested for Covid and his report showed negative. Then he fell ill and died. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further action is underway,” said Prayagraj superintendent of police (city) Santosh Kumar Meena.

The victim’s elder brother Ghanshyam Sharma, 45, said that the family was preparing to file a complaint against the policemen and the neighbour Lallu Kumar for his murder. It was on the complaint of Lallu Kumar’s wife that Lavkesh was picked up by the police.

“We will submit a complaint against the police action and subsequent death of my brother in custody. The police are responsible for my brother’s murder and we will accept the body only after a case is lodged against the cops responsible,” said Ghanshyam.

Ghanshyam claimed that his brother was tortured in police custody as injury marks were telling the narrated as to what happened to him in police custody. “There injury marks and blood can be seen on his body,” said Ghanshyam.

Narrating the issue, Ghanshyam said that on Wednesday, there was a verbal dual between his brother Lavkesh and their neighbour Lallu Kumar over a parking issue. Lavkesh had parked his vehicle in front of Lallu Kumar’s house and Kumar damaged it.

“Kumar’s wife Rajshree slapped my brother multiple times and then went to a local police station to lodge a complaint following which cops came to our house and took Lavkesh away,” said Ghanshyam.

Ghanshyam added that he had met his brother in lock up and was assured by the cops that the issue was not of serious nature and that his brother would be released soon.

“After getting assurance from cops, I went to Jaipur to attend a family wedding and on Thursday, I got the information that he was taken to a hospital and was declared dead,” said Ghanshyam claiming that his brother did not have any medical condition and his sudden demise was not possible.

He further said that the night before his mother had met Lavkesh who had told her about the torture he was getting in lock up.

