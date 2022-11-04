Home Nation

Pressure on BJP to better its 2017 Gujarat scorecard

The BJP is under pressure to do better than its 2017 performance when the party got a simple majority with an increase in the vote share.

Published: 04th November 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The BJP is under pressure to do better than its 2017 performance when the party got a simple majority with an increase in the vote share. Despite a decrease in the number of seats, the party retained a simple majority in the 182-member House.

The vote share and the number of seats of Congress increased from the previous election in 2012. This was the highest number of seats won by Congress in last 32 years (after the 1985 election, in which Congress won 149 seats).

The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, still got nearly 50% of the votes, while the Congress got 41.44%. In 2012, the BJP won 115 seats and 47.85% votes. 

The Congress tally was 61 seats and 38.93% votes. In 2017, except the BJP and the Congress, there was virtually no other party in the race.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Gujarat
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp