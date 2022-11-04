Pressure on BJP to better its 2017 Gujarat scorecard

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The BJP is under pressure to do better than its 2017 performance when the party got a simple majority with an increase in the vote share. Despite a decrease in the number of seats, the party retained a simple majority in the 182-member House.

The vote share and the number of seats of Congress increased from the previous election in 2012. This was the highest number of seats won by Congress in last 32 years (after the 1985 election, in which Congress won 149 seats).

The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, still got nearly 50% of the votes, while the Congress got 41.44%. In 2012, the BJP won 115 seats and 47.85% votes.

The Congress tally was 61 seats and 38.93% votes. In 2017, except the BJP and the Congress, there was virtually no other party in the race.

AHMEDABAD: The BJP is under pressure to do better than its 2017 performance when the party got a simple majority with an increase in the vote share. Despite a decrease in the number of seats, the party retained a simple majority in the 182-member House. The vote share and the number of seats of Congress increased from the previous election in 2012. This was the highest number of seats won by Congress in last 32 years (after the 1985 election, in which Congress won 149 seats). The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, still got nearly 50% of the votes, while the Congress got 41.44%. In 2012, the BJP won 115 seats and 47.85% votes. The Congress tally was 61 seats and 38.93% votes. In 2017, except the BJP and the Congress, there was virtually no other party in the race.