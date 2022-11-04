Home Nation

Ranchi: Eight fetuses found in 21-day-old baby's abdomen

The size of the fetuses range from three centimetres to five centimetres and they were settled inside a cyst in the abdomen.

Published: 04th November 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

RANCHI: In a rare case, as many as eight fetuses were found in the abdomen of a 21-day-old baby during an operation in a private hospital here, doctors said.

The size of the fetuses range from three centimetres to five centimetres and they were settled inside a cyst in the abdomen, Dr Md Imran, who performed the surgery, told PTI.

In medical terms, it is called fetus-in-fetu (FIF), a rare entity in which one malformed vertebrate fetus is enclosed within the body of its twin, according to the journal of National Library of Medicine.

"As per the papers and journals available so far, one fetus was reported in most of the FIF cases. Case of eight fetuses has not been reported from anywhere yet," Dr Imran claimed.

He added that FIF is very rare and it occurs in one in five lakh live births.

The baby was born on October 10 in a government hospital in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The doctors found a lump in the abdomen and suggested to the parents to operate on it immediately, as it might cause problems in the stomach.

"The baby was admitted to the hospital when she turned 21 days. In the initial diagnosis, a cyst or tumour-like substance was found. It was located below the diaphragm. We decided to remove it through operation and it was performed on November 1. Then, we discovered eight fetuses one after another inside the part," he said.

The operation was successful and the baby's condition is normal right now.

The baby has been kept under observation and she will be discharged in a week, he said.

The head of Rani hospital, Ranchi, Rajesh Singh told PTI, "Since it is a rare case, we are preparing it to be published in international journals."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fetus-in-fetu fetus Cyst Ranchi
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp