Home Nation

SC affirms death penalty in Red Fort attack case

The suggestion that there is a possibility of retribution and rehabilitation, is not made out from and supported by any material on record,” the bench said in its order. 

Published: 04th November 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the death penalty of LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq in the 2000 Red Fort attack case in which three persons, including two Army jawans, were killed. 

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and judges S R Bhat and Bela M Trivedi rejected the review petition against top court’s 2011 ruling, saying the aggravating circumstances evident from the record and the fact that there was a direct attack on the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, completely outweigh any other factors in favour of Arif.

“There is nothing on record which can be taken to be a mitigating circumstance in favour of the review petitioner. The suggestion that there is a possibility of retribution and rehabilitation, is not made out from and supported by any material on record,” the bench said in its order. 

In his plea, Arif had contended the courts had not considered any possibility of retribution and rehabilitation or that he would continue to be a threat to the society.  Arif was arrested for the attack on December 22, 2000 under various provisions of IPC, Arms Act, 1959, Foreigners Act, 1946 and Explosive Substances Act, 1908. He was convicted by the trial court in 2005.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Red Fort Red Fort attack case
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp