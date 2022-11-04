Home Nation

School dropout, new enrolment both on rise, finds new study

The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report said that the dropout rate among primary students went up from 0.8 per cent in 2020-21 to 1.45 per cent in 2021-22.

Published: 04th November 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

School students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express0

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Primary students continue to drop out, enrollments of new children went up while the strength of junior school teachers came down in India, according to the latest findings of a comprehensive national education evaluation. 

The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report said that the dropout rate among primary students went up from 0.8 per cent in 2020-21 to 1.45 per cent in 2021-22. The report said that more than 8 lakh new girl students enrolled in the year 2021-22, while the number of students enrolled under SC, ST, OBC and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) increased.

The rate for drop out for upper primary students spiked from 1.9 to 3.02 per cent, said the report, which provides a comprehensive study that provides information about enrollment and dropout rates of school students, the number of teachers and infrastructural facilities like toilets, buildings, electricity, hand wash facilities etc. But at the same time, enrolment of students across all the sections from primary to higher secondary went up by 0.95 crores in the same period to stand at 26.52 crores, out of which 13.28 crore were boys and 12.28 crore girls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School Drop out Primary students
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp