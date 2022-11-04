School dropout, new enrolment both on rise, finds new study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Primary students continue to drop out, enrollments of new children went up while the strength of junior school teachers came down in India, according to the latest findings of a comprehensive national education evaluation. The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report said that the dropout rate among primary students went up from 0.8 per cent in 2020-21 to 1.45 per cent in 2021-22. The report said that more than 8 lakh new girl students enrolled in the year 2021-22, while the number of students enrolled under SC, ST, OBC and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) increased. The rate for drop out for upper primary students spiked from 1.9 to 3.02 per cent, said the report, which provides a comprehensive study that provides information about enrollment and dropout rates of school students, the number of teachers and infrastructural facilities like toilets, buildings, electricity, hand wash facilities etc. But at the same time, enrolment of students across all the sections from primary to higher secondary went up by 0.95 crores in the same period to stand at 26.52 crores, out of which 13.28 crore were boys and 12.28 crore girls.