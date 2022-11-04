Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead outside temple in Amritsar; accused arrested

By Express News Service

AMRITSAR/CHANDIGARH: Punjab politician Sudhir Suri, a leader of Shiv Sena (Taksali), was on Friday shot dead by a shopkeeper while he was sitting on a dharna outside a temple in Amritsar. Following the incident, a Punjab Bandh call has been given by the party for Saturday.

The incident took place outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road where Suri and other leaders were protesting against the temple authorities over a dispute. The assailant fired more than three shots at Suri, who was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

He was on the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was given security by the Punjab Police. The accused was caught by the public and handed over to the police.

Confirming the incident, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Sandeep Singh, who had a garment shop near Gopal Mandir, fired shots with his licensed .32-bore weapon after a scuffle.

(disclaimer: the tweet contains disturbing video)

Right under the nose of several police officers in Amritsar, Hindu activist Sudhir Suri shot dead at point blank range. He was reportedly on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements.



Meanwhile Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is busy with AAP's election campaign in Gujarat. What a shame!! pic.twitter.com/rcx2HaScXb — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 4, 2022

