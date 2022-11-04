Simply Scientifico

Home Nation

Do what you can, but ensure your child does not suffer psychological trauma in childhood.

Published: 04th November 2022 09:35 AM

By Nirad Mudur
KEEP PSYCHOLOGICAL TRAUMA AWAY FROM YOUR CHILD
Do what you can, but ensure your child does not suffer psychological trauma in childhood. A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, published in the journal European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience has found childhood psychological trauma can lead to a three-fold increase in the risk of suffering mental disorders in adult life. The study which involved 93,000 cases showed a direct link between paediatric psychological trauma and adverse mental disorders in grown-up years. 

DRONE SECURITY LOOPHOLE ALLOWS SEE-THROUGH-WALL CAPABILITY
Researchers from University of Waterloo have developed a device which can be powered by a drone and can use WiFi networks to see through walls. The discovery is a boon to the security establishment as it alerts them to the existence of such a loophole which can allow attackers to use this method to launch attacks on sensitive targets. The device has been named Wi-Peep. It can use the WiFi networks of inhabitants of the buildings it is spying on to “peep” through opaque walls. Wi-Peep can do this even if the Wi-Fi network is password-protected. It sends messages to a device as it flies and then measures the response time on each, enabling it to identify the device’s location. The researchers realised that anyone with the right expertise can easily create a similar device to violate a security risk in high-security zones. 

GET MOSQUITO-BITTEN OR NOT: SKIN DECIDES
If you are wondering why you get bitten by mosquitoes more than those around you, here’s the answer: Mosquitoes targeting you depend on your skin microbiota, or the number of living microorganisms and fatty acids on your skin. This dispels hitherto popular theories why mosquitoes make a meal out of you more than others. Researchers from Rockefeller’s Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Behavior, who performed their study mainly on the female Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes — the primary vectors for dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya — found that fatty acids from the skin may create odours that mosquitoes get attracted to. Scientists have considered genetically rendering the Aedes Aegypti’s olfactory system (which enables the sense of smell) useless. But that has proven extremely difficult due to the highly complex olfactory system. This complexity is why mosquitoes persist on going after you despite you using repellents over time. They have alternate ways of smelling you out if your skin is conducive to be their target. The best is to be properly covered…

Nirad Mudur

