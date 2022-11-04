Home Nation

Terror funding case: ED attaches J&K separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah's Srinagar house

The house, worth Rs 21.80 lakh, is located in Botshah colony, Sanat Nagar, in Srinagar's Barzulla police station area, officials said.

Published: 04th November 2022

Shabir Ahmad Shah

Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's Srinagar house as part of a money laundering probe linked to a case of fuelling terrorist activities in the Union territory.

The money laundering case against Shah stems from an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May 2017 against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and others under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities. He was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorists outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and various other means and channels and these funds were then being used for fuelling and supporting militant activities in the Kashmir valley," the ED said in a statement.

Shah was arrested by the ED in 2017 from Srinagar and is currently lodged in a Delhi prison.

