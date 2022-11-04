Three-day Chhattisgarh national tribal dance festival concludes

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A scintillating three-day National Tribal Dance Festival concluded on Thursday. The tribal artists and troupes were awarded for their exceptional performances. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who attended the closing ceremony as chief guest along with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, presented the awards to the participants in the dance festival held at the Science College ground in Raipur.

Two themes have been earmarked for the performers—‘Tribal Dances on Harvesting’ and ‘Tribal Traditions and Rituals’ with the three awards given in each category. “The tribal culture gives the world a message to unite and not divide people. Along with the Chhattisgarh culture, the traditions of other states are now known globally through such dance festivals organised in Raipur,” said Baghel.

Soren congratulated his Chhattisgarh counterpart calling the dance festival an extraordinary occasion for the tribal artists. “There are many challenges we are facing but this is not a political forum nor the moment to discuss those things,” said Soren.

The festival saw the lively participation of over 1,200 tribal artists from 10 countries, 28 states and six union territories who exhibited their unique culture, traditions and lifestyle. On the concluding day there were performances on Karma dance of Madhya Pradesh, Jhinjhi folk dance by Tharu tribe of Uttar Pradesh. Jhinjhi dance expresses devotion to tribal deity, Jhinjhi, especially in the months of Bhado and Kwar. Gendi dance of Chhattisgarh, believed to be as old as Ramayana era, was performed on Harmonium and Mandhar beats. The people were enthralled with the Rathwa dance of Gujarat and Gaddi dance of Himachal Pradesh.

