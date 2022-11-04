Home Nation

Toll in MP's Khargone fuel tanker fire rises to 15 as five more die

Two more persons died at a hospital in Indore on Friday, while three other victims died two days ago, Khargone sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Omnarayan Singh Badkul said.

Published: 04th November 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

KHARGONE: The death toll in the fuel tanker fire incident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone rose to 15 after five more people succumbed to their injuries, a senior official said on Friday.

A fuel tanker caught fire on October 26 after it overturned near a village in Khargone district, some 125 km from here, killing a woman on the spot, while another person died in the hospital the next day.

The vehicle exploded when people were collecting spilt fuel, officials had said.

Two more persons died at a hospital in Indore on Friday, while three other victims died two days ago, Khargone sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Omnarayan Singh Badkul said.

With the latest deaths, the toll in the accident has risen to 15, he said.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Khargone collector Kumar Purshottam, Badkul has handed over ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of 13 victims by visiting Anjangaon, an official said.

The bodies of two persons who succumbed on Friday will be brought to their hometowns in the evening, he said.

