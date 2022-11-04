Home Nation

Woman raped by nephew in UP's Gonda

The accused threatened the victim of uploading the video on the internet which he did subsequently and took it down after some time, the police said.

Published: 04th November 2022

By PTI

GONDA: A woman was allegedly raped after being given some intoxicating substance by her 25-year-old nephew, police said here on Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday, they said adding the 42-year-old woman was going to market when her nephew offered to drop her off.

According to the police, the duo stopped to have tea which was spiked by the accused.

After the woman became unconscious, the youth allegedly raped her and filmed the act, they said.

On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered at Chhapia police station on Thursday under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Circle officer (Mankapur) Sanjay Talwar said The woman was sent for a medical examination, he said, adding efforts are on to arrest the accused.

