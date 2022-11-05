Home Nation

11-year-old with high IQ from Kanpur gets 2-year lift to study in Class 9

During the process, Yashvardhan had to take many tests to assess his IQ scores and analyse his mental ability, general knowledge and memory. 

ashvardhan Singh, an 11-year-old child prodigy from Kanpur. (Photo | Express)

LUCKNOW:  Yashvardhan Singh, an 11-year-old child prodigy from Kanpur, was on Friday granted special permission for admission to Class 9 in the current academic session by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Yashvardhan is currently a student of Class 7.

The special permission came in the wake of his high intelligence quotient (IQ), the Board said. Yashvardhan’s IQ was tested officially and found to be 129. Yashvardhan’s father had submitted an application to UP Basic Education authorities seeking direct admission for his son to Class 9. During the process, Yashvardhan had to take many tests to assess his IQ scores and analyse his mental ability, general knowledge and memory. 

Yashvardhan and his family had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in September. The CM had praised him for his superior intelligence. Yashvardhan has been offering coaching classes to those preparing for civil services examinations. The minimum age for appearing in the exam is 21 years.

“There was extraordinary talent in Yash from the beginning. Now, he has started teaching the aspirants of civil services,” his father Ansuman Singh said. Yashvardhan will appear for the Class 10 Board exam in 2024 at the age of 13. However, as per the rules, a student needs to be at least 14 years of age to appear in the Class 10 exam.

