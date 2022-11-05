Home Nation

Army okays 5 indigenously developed equipment

The projects include the High Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio (HFSDR),

Published: 05th November 2022 09:10 AM

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a push to gradually equip the Indian Army with indigenously developed niche technologies, the force has approved Project Sanction Orders (PSOs) of five Make II projects. 

The projects include the High-Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio (HFSDR), Drone Kill System, Infantry Training Weapon Simulator (ITWS), 155mm Terminally Guided Munitions (TGM) and Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS). 

For the indigenous anti-drone ecosystem, the Indian Army has approved Project Sanction Order (PSO) to 18 Developing Agencies (DAs) for procurement of 35 sets of Drone Kill Systems under the Make II scheme, post the successful development of the Prototype. 

The project is reserved for MSMEs/Start-ups. It is being developed to function in all types of terrains, both during the day and night. Hundred and twenty-five Infantry Training Weapon Simulator (IWTS), will be a tri-service project, for which the sanction has been issued to four Developing Agencies (DAs) to develop the prototype. 

