BJP slams Nitish over Urdu row, says don’t create ‘Pakistan in Bihar’

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slammed the Union government led by PM Narendra Modi for ignoring poor states like Bihar, the BJP on Friday alleged that the JD(U) leader is trying to create a “Pakistan in Bihar”. Launching a frontal attack on Nitish, who targeted the BJP government at the Centre for not giving special status to poor states, including Bihar, the party’s OBC Morcha national general

secretary Nikhil Anand said that Nitish is trying to appoint Urdu teachers in every government school.

“Don’t create Pakistan in Bihar. If you are more concerned, then go to Pakistan,” Anand, who comes from an OBC community, said. He added that the government on Thursday provided appointment letters to Urdu translators and stenographers to appease members of the minority community.

Anand further said, “Days are not far when Urdu translators will be appointed in every police station. Moreover, why is there a need of appointing Urdu translators in the Bihar Assembly?” He alleged that the lives of Dalits, OBCs and EBCs have been ruined in Muslim-dominated districts in the state. “Nitish is doing nothing but implementing the agenda of ‘mahagathbandhan’ led by the RJD,” he stated.

On Thursday, Nitish handed over appointment letters to 200 Urdu translators and stenographers in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Speaking on the occasion, Nitish said that the central government is doing little work for the development of poor states. “Instead, the central government is doing ‘prachar prasar’ (propaganda). Is anything worthwhile happening in poor states?,” Nitish said without taking any names.

Earlier, Tejashwi and state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had lauded Nitish’s commitment to maintaining communal harmony in the state. Both the leaders had said that it was because of Nitish’s endeavours that no major incident of communal violence has been reported in Bihar. The Opposition BJP is sore with Nitish ever since he snapped ties with the saffron party in August and formed the grand alliance government in the state with the RJD and other parties.



