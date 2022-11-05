Home Nation

Bridge collapse: Morbi civic chief suspended, hosp head shunted out

The bridge was handed over to Oreva Group by the Morbi municipality earlier this year for maintenance and operations for a period of 15 years.

Published: 05th November 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Morbi bridge collapse

Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Five days after the collapse of the suspension bridge at Morbi, the Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality, Sandeepsinh Zala, was suspended on Friday. Zala had admitted that the bridge was reopened without a fitness certificate. Also, according to officials, there were many allegations of mismanagement against Morbi Civil Hospital due to which hospital Superintendent Dr PK Dudhrejia  was relieved from duties. Dean of the medical college Dr Niraj Bishvav was given the charge.

“The state urban development department has suspended the chief officer of Morbi Municipality, Sandipsinh Zala,” District Collector GT Pandya said. Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given additional charge until further orders, he said.

After the British-era suspension bridge built on the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, killing 135 people, a probe was launched on November 2 into the role of officials and contractors. The bridge was handed over to Oreva Group by the Morbi municipality earlier this year for maintenance and operations for a period of 15 years.

Zala was questioned by the police for several hours, and investigators said that the private contractors engaged by Oreva did not conduct any “scientific assessment of the structural stability” of the bridge during its recent repair and renovation. Zala blamed the company for reopening the bridge without notifying the municipality.

The police have also found that the contractor hired by Oreva to do the repairs was technically unqualified. Nine persons two managers of Oreva Group, two contractors hired by it, two ticket booking clerks and three security guards posted at the bridge have been arrested so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeepsinh Zala Morbi Municipality
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp