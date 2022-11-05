Home Nation

Dengue cases on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Saturday intensified fogging drive to control the spread of the disease.

Published: 05th November 2022

By PTI

JAMMU: Dengue cases are on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mosquito-borne viral disease has claimed 11 lives and left nearly 6000 people sick in Jammu and Kashmir this season, an official said.

Jammu district alone accounted for the highest 4,464 dengue cases, he said.

Against this backdrop, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Saturday intensified fogging drive to control the spread of the disease.

The fogging drive was launched by JMC Mayor Rajinder Sharma from M A stadium to cover the areas where a high number of dengue cases has been reported, the official spokesman said.

He said the areas covered during the drive included Rehari, Paloura, Janipur, Sarwal, Rajpura, Subashnagar, New Plot, Roopnagar, Talab Tillo, Bakshinagar, Muthi, Gandhinagar and Channi Himmat.

The spokesman said the fogging drives will be done in all wards of the JMC in the coming days in coordination with the anti-malaria wing of the health department in Jammu.

"Such drives shall continue to completely eradicate dengue from the city," Sharma said, directing the health wing of JMC to put in place a sufficient number of men and machinery for conducting fogging in each and every area of the city.

According to health officials, a total of 11 persons died due to dengue in Jammu and Kashmir this season, while nearly 6000 others have tested positive for the infection.

The mayor appealed to all the inhabitants of Jammu city to avoid the accumulation of water at their homes, empty water coolers, and pots and keep the surroundings neat and clean.

