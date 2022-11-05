Home Nation

Fittest should become judges not collegium selected: Rijiju

He made these remarks while speaking in New Delhi on “Reforming Judiciary” at event organised by a renowned media organisation.

Published: 05th November 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the present Supreme Court collegium system through which judges are appointed is “opaque”. He made these remarks while speaking in New Delhi on “Reforming Judiciary” at event organised by a renowned media organisation.

The “fittest” persons should be appointed as judges and not someone whom the collegium knows, he said.
“I am not critical of the judiciary or the judges...I am not happy with the present system of the Supreme Court collegium. No system is perfect. We have to always strive and work towards a better system,” the minister said.

The system has to be accountable and transparent, he said, adding, “If it is opaque, then who else will speak up against it if not the concerned minister.” He was only “reflecting the thinking” of the people including the lawyer community and even some judges, he said.“The fittest should be appointed and not someone whom the collegium knows,” the minister said.

