Gujarat assembly polls: Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joins BJP 

Published: 05th November 2022 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Senior Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday.

BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah welcomed him into the party fold. The development came ahead of the next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Vyas, who held the post of secretary in the Congress, blamed the party leadership for his decision to quit, saying those who work for the party are ignored while sycophants get ahead.

"The Congress leadership has failed in people's eyes and also failed in communicating with party workers," he told reporters.

"The leadership is surrounded by people who do not allow true workers to approach the leadership," he added.

He had been sidelined in the Congress for the last two years, Vyas claimed.

Vyas had fought election twice from Wadhwan Assembly seat in Surendranagar district of the state but lost both times.

