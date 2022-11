Gujarat elections: Aam Aadmi Party announces 21 candidates in 11th list

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared 21 candidates in its 11th list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, which are to be held on December 1 and 5.

The party has declared 139 candidates so far.

AAP has fielded Dr Bhim Patel from Vav constituency, Kuvarji Thakor from Viramgam, Sanjay Mori from Thakkarbapa Nagar, Rajeshbhai Dixit from Bapunagar, Kiran Patel from Daskroi, Jattuba Gol from Dholka, and Vagjibhai Patel from Dhangadhra.

As per the list announced by AAP, other names are Karsanbapu Bhadrak from Manavadar, Kantibhai Satasiya from Dhari, Bharat Nakrani from Savarkundla, Ashok Joliya from Mahuva (Amreli), Laluben Narsibhai Chauhan from Talaja, Ramesh Parmar from Gadhada, and Bharatsinh Chavda from Khambhat.

AAP announced the candidate for Sojitra seat is Manubhai Thakor, for Limkheda is Naresh Punabhai Bariya, for Padra is Jaydeepsinh Chauhan, for Vagra is Jayraj Singh, for Ankleshwar is Ankur Patel, Mangrol (Bardoli) candidate is Snehal Vasava, and Moxesh Sanghvi will fight the Surat West seat.

