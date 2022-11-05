Home Nation

I-T, ED raid on 2 Congress MLAs close to Soren 

The two agencies simultaneously carried raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday.

Published: 05th November 2022 09:23 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  In a major joint crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department conducted raids at the premises of Congress MLAs Kumar Jaimangal and Pradeep Yadav, who are said to be close to CM Hemant Soren. The two agencies simultaneously carried raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday.

Jaimangal, who is into coal trade is under probe for tax evasion, while Yadav is said to own properties disproportionate to his income. The vehicle used by the I-T officials to raid Jaimangal’s premises in Bokaro carried a BJP sticker. But when it was flashed by the media, the sticker was removed. 
Reacting against the move, Soren said that the raids were conducted at the BJP’s behest.

