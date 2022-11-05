Home Nation

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

On November 3, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the state's Assembly polls.

Published: 05th November 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday morning at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. He was 106.

On November 3, Negi had cast his vote for the state's Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took to Twitter to condole the death and said the thought that Negi exercised his right a few days ago despite ill health will always make him emotional.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq said Negi will be cremated with full state honours.

The officer had felicitated the centenarian at his residence after the vote two days ago. Negi was the brand ambassador for the Election Commission.

Election officers from the district will attend his funeral, Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Twitter, "I am pained to learn about the passing away of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. Adhering to his duty, he cast his vote for the 34th time on November 3 though postal ballot. This thought will always make me emotional."

An EC spokesperson said Negi was a man with exceptional faith in democracy.

"ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the nation," the spokesperson said.

"He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022," the poll panel said on Twitter.

The BJP and the Congress, too, sent condolences to the Negi family.

"The BJP expresses deep sadness and condolences on the demise of independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. May God grant peace to the departed soul," the party said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shyam Saran Negi Voter Kinnaur
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp