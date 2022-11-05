Home Nation

Maharashtra govt must explain math behind recruitment for 75,000 jobs: NCP

Crasto further asked if it is 16 crore jobs (2 crore multiplied by eight years) plus or minus 75,000 jobs.

Published: 05th November 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto. (Photo | Clyde Crasto Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday asked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to explain the math behind the recruitment for 75,000 government jobs, stating that people of the state must be sure that they are not being fooled.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Thursday rolled out the recruitment drive for 75,000 jobs and distributed appointment letters to 2,000 candidates on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the state government will announce recruitment for at 8,500 posts in the next week, which will be followed by recruitment for 18,500 posts in the police department.

The NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a statement said, "Good for the people of Maharashtra that the Shinde-Fadnavis government has started a drive to recruit aspirants for 75,000 government jobs. But they must also explain the math here. Are these 75,000 jobs 'plus' the 2 crore jobs as promised by the BJP in 2014 or 'Minus'."

Crasto further asked if it is 16 crore jobs (2 crore multiplied by eight years) plus or minus 75,000 jobs.

"People of Maharashtra must know these details to make sure that they are not being fooled once again like the rest of the country since 2014. The promised jobs were never delivered and to add to this, India reached the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years," the NCP leader said.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government must make sure that all 75,000 jobs are given and it is not limited to just the appointment letters given on the day of launch, or else it will be seen as another publicity gimmick, he added.

