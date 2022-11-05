Home Nation

Punjab: Court sends Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader's murder accused to 7-day police remand 

The assailant fired more than three shots at Sudhir Suri, who was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Published: 05th November 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Amritsar. (Photos | Facebook/ANI Twitter)

By PTI

AMRITSAR:  A court here sent the main accused in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri to seven-day police remand on Saturday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, 31, was presented before the court amid tight security.

Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday while taking part in a protest.

He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

Singh was arrested and the .32-bore licensed weapon used in the commission of the crime was seized.

He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police. Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.
READ | Autopsy of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri to be conducted at GMC Amritsar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhir Suri Shiv Sena
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp