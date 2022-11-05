Railway Board goes paperless, zone chiefs asked to adopt digital office working 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Railway Board has finally gone paperless, with all its wings going digital from November 1. Even all types of correspondence in its various departments is being done through e-filing on the e-office system.

On Friday, on the occasion of the Special Swachchata campaign, a media interaction was held with officials from 16 ministries, including the railway. Informing about the Railways’ paperless initiative, VK Tripathi, chairman of the Railway Board, said that he has directed the general managers of all zones to adopt the digital mode of office working.

Special Swachhta Campaign-2.0 was held in the country during 02-31 October 2022. During the campaign, Tripathi said, the Railways carried out mass mechanised cleaning at railway stations across the country. “Not only this, the railway has redressed more than 2.45 lakh public grievances and simplified 55 rules in order to make them easy to passengers. By removing files and scraps, we have created 20,349 sq feet space,” Tripathi said.

He said that all 7,337 railway stations have now undergone with mechanised cleaning system with arrangements for safe disposal of plastics and other waste materials. “So far, more than 1.86 lakh physical files and around 3000 e-files have been reviewed as part of the campaign,” he added.

Working on the philosophy of the Special Swachhtha Campaign, the Railways conducted more than 9000 cleanliness campaigns covering all stations, offices and workshops. Besides this, the Railways earned more than Rs 33 crore from the disposal of scraps and other useless files and materials during the Swachchata Campaign.

“As part of the cleanliness drive, the Railways has made a sculpture at Bangalore station using empty plastic bottles giving a message to passengers not to throw the water bottles at undesignated places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently liked it and tweeted about this,” he said.

