UGC frames new draft of deemed to be universities rules

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced a new, reframed and modified draft of Deemed to be Universities Regulations 2022 to align with the broader policies of higher education as contained in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

UGC chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar told this newspaper that these regulations had been framed to regulate the process of declaring institutions of academic excellence as deemed universities in a systematic manner and to maintain the quality of higher education provided by institutions considered to be universities in line with the ideals of the concept of a university.

According to the new draft, multi-disciplinary institutions with a minimum of five departments (either Undergraduate/Postgraduate/Integrated/Research or a combination of these) or a cluster of institutions offering a minimum of five departments (either UG/PG/Integrated/Research or a combination of these) located in the same city or town will be eligible to apply for deemed university status.

Moreover, the eligibility criteria will be a National Assessment and Accreditation Council ‘A’ grade with at least a 3.01 Cumulative Grade Point Average for three consecutive cycles or National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accreditation for two third of eligible programmes for three consecutive cycles or in top 50 of any specific category of National Institutional Ranking Framework for the last three years continuously.

Salient features of new regulations

The governance structure will be similar to central universities

Multi-disciplinary institutions with minimum 5 departments (either UG/PG/Integrated/Research or

a combination of these)

Or a Cluster of Institutions offering a minimum of 5 Departments (either UG/PG/Integrated/Research or a combination of these) located in the same city/town will be eligible to apply for Deemed University status

The eligibility criteria is NAAC ‘A’ grade with at least a 3.01 CGPA for three consecutive cycles or NBA accreditation for two third of eligible programmes for three consecutive cycles

OR TOp 50 of any specific category of NIRF for the last three years continuously or in top 100 of overall NIRF

