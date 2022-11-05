Vastu lessons for CPWD engineers from Nov 17

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Work Department has planned a training programme on ‘Vastu Shastra Philosophy, Importance and use in Building Design’ for their architects and engineers. The online training session on the traditional Indian system of architecture based on ancient texts is scheduled on November 17. For this one-day programme, 67 eligible officials have been nominated from across states by their offices. According to the department, besides nominated participants, other officers may also join the workshop for which adequate information has already been circulated among all concerned officials.

“On completion of the training, successful participants will also be provided digital certificates. They will also be requested to send their feedback in a prescribed format that will be made available during the training. And those who are not part of the list, nominated by their division, may also attend the programme but they need to enroll themselves on the department portal. The standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the same have already been shared with the officials,” said officials, privy to the proposed training session.

The National CPWD Academy is conducting a training course. The academy based in Ghaziabad takes care of the training needs of engineers, architects, horticulturists and workers. It regularly conducts training programmes, workshops, brain-storming sessions, and seminars to upgrade the techno-management skills of CPWD officers as well as other Central Government departments, state government, and public sector undertakings (PSUs). The training programmes are conducted in diverse streams such as civil engineering, electrical and mechanical engineering, architecture, computer application and management techniques.

“We keep regularly organise various training events for the officials from time to time. A couple of sessions on various other topics such as quality assurance management, conservation of heritage buildings and design of stadium and sports complex are also planned this month,” said an official.

The CPWD, which is a wing under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), takes up projects of national importance including roads, bridges, hospitals, residential complexes and parks. The new Parliament building, executive enclave comprising Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and new residence of the PM is also being executed by the CPWD.

LESSON FROM ANCIENT PHILOSOPHY

Training programme on ‘Vastu Shastra Philosophy, Importance and use in Building Design’ planned for CPWD architects and engineers

Online training session on the traditional Indian system of architecture based on ancient texts is scheduled on November 17

67 eligible officials have been nominated from across states by their offices for the online training programmes

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Work Department has planned a training programme on ‘Vastu Shastra Philosophy, Importance and use in Building Design’ for their architects and engineers. The online training session on the traditional Indian system of architecture based on ancient texts is scheduled on November 17. For this one-day programme, 67 eligible officials have been nominated from across states by their offices. According to the department, besides nominated participants, other officers may also join the workshop for which adequate information has already been circulated among all concerned officials. “On completion of the training, successful participants will also be provided digital certificates. They will also be requested to send their feedback in a prescribed format that will be made available during the training. And those who are not part of the list, nominated by their division, may also attend the programme but they need to enroll themselves on the department portal. The standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the same have already been shared with the officials,” said officials, privy to the proposed training session. The National CPWD Academy is conducting a training course. The academy based in Ghaziabad takes care of the training needs of engineers, architects, horticulturists and workers. It regularly conducts training programmes, workshops, brain-storming sessions, and seminars to upgrade the techno-management skills of CPWD officers as well as other Central Government departments, state government, and public sector undertakings (PSUs). The training programmes are conducted in diverse streams such as civil engineering, electrical and mechanical engineering, architecture, computer application and management techniques. “We keep regularly organise various training events for the officials from time to time. A couple of sessions on various other topics such as quality assurance management, conservation of heritage buildings and design of stadium and sports complex are also planned this month,” said an official. The CPWD, which is a wing under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), takes up projects of national importance including roads, bridges, hospitals, residential complexes and parks. The new Parliament building, executive enclave comprising Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and new residence of the PM is also being executed by the CPWD. LESSON FROM ANCIENT PHILOSOPHY Training programme on ‘Vastu Shastra Philosophy, Importance and use in Building Design’ planned for CPWD architects and engineers Online training session on the traditional Indian system of architecture based on ancient texts is scheduled on November 17 67 eligible officials have been nominated from across states by their offices for the online training programmes