Home Nation

Congress calls Morbi bridge tragedy an example of 'BJP-created disaster'

The charge sheet made several allegations against the Gujarat government about the Morbi tragedy.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Morbi bridge collapse

Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Releasing a 22-point charge sheet against the ruling BJP in Gujarat, Opposition Congress on Sunday alleged that the recent Morbi Bridge tragedy is an example of a "BJP-created disaster".

"It is amply clear only BJP and its cronies are directly responsible for 136 lives lost in that unfortunate incident, it is amply clear that only BJP and its cronies are directly responsible for 136 lives lost in that unfortunate incident," stated the charge sheet.

"The BJP government, adept at shielding the culprits in many such horrible tragedies, is at it again in the Morbi tragedy", it added.

According to the charge sheet, "Gujarat was one of the brightest stars of India's growth story when Congress left office. The state has lost its growth momentum under the successive BJP governments."

Reading out the charge sheet allegation, Gujarat Congress former president Arjun Modhvadiya said, "In 2020-21, Gujarat recorded a negative growth rate of 1.35%". He added that the economic mismanagement by the BJP has led to a loss of confidence amongst investors in the state.

"In 2016-17, Gujarat accounted for nearly one-fourth of the cost of the projects sanctioned by the banks. In 2021-22, its share had halved, falling to 11.9%," he said.

Gujarat's Economic condition

The document also underlined the economic stress of households and noted, "Gujarat had the highest food inflation among all states in the month of August 2022".

The charge sheet further alleged that "the meagre growth that the BJP government achieved has been fuelled by debt. The government is showcasing growth by mortgaging the state's future. The state's total outstanding liabilities have crossed Rs. 4,00,000 crores by the end of March 2022. The outstanding liabilities have increased three-fold in the past fifteen years."

Quoting the CAG report for the year ending on March 31, 2021, the charge sheet alleged that "In view of the increasing committed expenditure on one hand and revenue deficit on the other, the State Government would have to work out a well-thought-out borrowing repayment strategy to avoid falling into a debt trap."

