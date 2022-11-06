Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh polls: Nadda announces Uniform civil code, quota for women in govt jobs 

Releasing the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda promised implementation of UCC in Himachal Pradesh if the party is voted to power and said a committee will be formed for it.

Published: 06th November 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National President JP Nadda along with Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and others releases BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

BJP National President JP Nadda along with Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and others releases BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday promised Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in Himachal Pradesh while releasing the party's manifesto for the state Assembly polls.

With less than a week left for assembly polls in his home state, Nadda announced various soaps, including 8 lakh jobs, scooters for girls pursuing higher education and five new medical colleges.

Releasing the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda promised implementation of UCC in Himachal Pradesh if the party is voted to power and said a committee will be formed for it.

At the same time, he said the BJP government will also conduct survey of Waqf properties in the state to check their illegal use.

Focussing on women voters, Nadda released the party's separate manifesto for them announcing 33 per cent reservation in government jobs. He also announced cycles for girl students in classes 6 to 12.

Replying to a question, Nadda criticised the Congress manifesto -- released on Saturday -- saying it lacks both vision and weight.

The BJP had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto. The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh. Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Uniform Civil Code Himachal Pradesh manifesto Assembly polls
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp