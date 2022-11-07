Home Nation

10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections: A timeline

Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday delivered judgment on 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections.

Image used for representational purpose. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday delivered judgment on 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs:

  • Jan 8, 2019: Lok Sabha clears the 103rd Constitution amendment Bill
  • Jan 9: Rajya Sabha clears the 103rd Constitution amendment Bill
  • Jan 12: Ministry of Law and Justice issues notice, saying President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent
  • Feb: New law challenged before SC
  • Feb 6: SC issues notice to govt on pleas challenging amendment
  • Feb 8: SC declines to stay 10 per cent EWS quota
  • Sep 8, 2022: SC bench headed by CJI U U Lalit constitutes bench to hear appeals
  • Sep 13: SC starts hearing arguments
  • Sep 27: SC reserves order
  • Nov 7: SC, by majority of 3:2, upholds validity of 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 pc reservation to EWS in admissions, govt jobs
