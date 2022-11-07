10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections: A timeline

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday delivered judgment on 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs:

Jan 8, 2019: Lok Sabha clears the 103rd Constitution amendment Bill

