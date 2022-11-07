Home Nation

20 injured in collision between buses in Maharashtra's Palghar

Prima facie it appears that the driver of one of the buses failed to navigate at the blind turn, and ended up colliding head-on with an oncoming bus coming on the other lane, they said.

By ANI

PALGHAR: At least 20 people were injured when two state transport buses they were travelling in collided head-on in Palghar district on Monday morning. No casualty was reported in the accident, the police said.

Officials said that the incident took place at the ghat section area on Jawhar-Silvassa Road in Palghar district early morning on Monday.

Prima facie it appears that the driver of one of the buses failed to navigate at the blind turn, and ended up colliding head-on with an oncoming bus coming on the other lane, they said.

The collision was so intense that the driver's cabins of both buses were crushed. Locals of the area informed the police about the incident.

Following this, a team from Palghar police station reached the spot and shifted those injured in the accident to a nearby hospital.

"Around 20 passengers were injured in this incident, and they have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment," the police said.

The buses belong to Maharashtra state transport, the police added. 

