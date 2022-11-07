2012 Chhawala rape-murder: SC acquits all convicts who were called 'predators' by Delhi court

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Three men who were given death penalty for gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman at Chhawla in Delhi in 2012 will walk free after the Supreme Court acquitted them on Monday.

Saying that the prosecution failed to prove charges, a bench of CJI UU Lalit, and Justices SR Bhat and Bela M Trivedi said, “It may be true that if the accused involved in the heinous crime go unpunished or are acquitted, a kind of agony and frustration may be caused to the society in general and to the family of the victim in particular, however the law does not permit the courts to punish the accused on the basis of moral conviction or on suspicion alone.”

Stating that lapses occurred during the trial, the bench said, “It has been noticed from the record that out of the 49 witnesses examined by the prosecution, 10 material witnesses were not cross-examined and many other important witnesses were not adequately cross-examined by the defence counsel.”

The bench added that victim’s parents will be entitled to compensation, if the same has not yet been awarded by Delhi State Legal Services Authority. A Delhi court had convicted the three men in February 2014. The capital punishment was confirmed by the HC. The victim’s mutilated body was found in a field with injuries caused by objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.

