Assam battles dengue, educational institutes shut in Karbi Anglong

Between November 1 and 5, Assam recorded 285 dengue cases, 271 of them in Karbi Anglong alone.

Published: 07th November 2022

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The authorities in Assam shut all schools and colleges in and around Diphu, the headquarters of Karbi Anglong district, following an alarming outbreak of dengue. Between November 1 and 5, Assam recorded 285 dengue cases, 271 of them in Karbi Anglong alone.

A statement issued by the principal secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council said, “As a preventive measure against the epidemic, all educational institutions – both government and private and from non-formal pre-schools (Anganwadi) to colleges falling within Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area, shall remain closed until November 12, 2022.”

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam Director MS Lakshmi Priya and officials of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation and provide all necessary support to the district team to control the outbreak.

The government developed a two-pronged strategy, targeted at the community and clinical management. Medical teams were fanned out across the town for surveillance. “During the dengue drive in the wards of Diphu, ten teams moved across the town area. Altogether 1,422 houses were visited and 74 fever cases were detected. Necessary follow-up actions have been taken,” a statement issued by the NHM, Assam said.

Doctors from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and epidemiology teams from nearby districts have been deputed in Karbi Anglong to help and manage the situation, the statement said, adding, “The situation is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken.”

The other affected districts include Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Charaideo, Nagaon and Hojai.

