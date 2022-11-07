Home Nation

BJP leaders laud SC's quota order as win for PM Modi's social justice mission

Published: 07th November 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court on Monday upholding the EWS quota, the BJP lauded the decision and said it is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "mission" to provide social justice to the country's poor.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said, "Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi's vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice."

Echoing the view, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said the verdict is yet another victory for Modi in his mission to provide social justice to India's poor.

The Supreme Court, by a majority view of 3:2, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The top court said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

TAGS
Supreme Court EWS quota BJP Narendra Modi social justice 103rd Constitution amendment
