Congress MLA of Dhoraji, Lalit Vasoya stir up hornet's nest by asking vote for BJP

During ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Dhoraji, Congress MLA of Dhoraji, Lalit Vasoya stir up a hornet's nest by asking votes for Bhartiya Janta (BJP).

Published: 07th November 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:00 PM

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: After the declaration of Gujarat assembly elections, leaders of BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party are vigorously campaigning in the state. PM Modi started off election campaign from Valsad district. Arvind Kejriwal did road show in Rajkot.

At that time, Congress took out a ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Dhoraji, Rajkot. Meanwhile, during ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Dhoraji, Congress MLA of Dhoraji, Lalit Vasoya stir up a hornet's nest by asking votes for Bhartiya Janta (BJP).

Congress' Parivartan Yatra’ started on different routes of Dhoraji city of Rajkot on Sunday. Leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, MLA Lalit Vasoya, City Congress President Arvindbhai Vora, and former mayors joined the yatra.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting during the Congress' Parivartan Sankalp Yatra. MLA Lalit Vasoya said, "If someone talks about the Aam Aadmi Party in their area, then I say from the platform that instead of voting for the Aam Aadmi Party, vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party."

After his statement, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave tweeted a video of the Congress MLA on social media and said that the Congress MLA is following the voice of his conscience and seeking votes for BJP from the public platform.

AAP National convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also take Dig at BJP and congress by sharing a video of a Congress leader from his Twitter account.

He claimed that BJP and Congress are contesting elections together and both them are not against each other but only against AAP. Sharing the video, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Watch this. A senior Congress leader is openly saying from the stage that doesn't vote for Aam Aadmi Party, vote for BJP. Is there still any doubt that these two are contesting elections together? Both are only against 'AAP'."

However, After the controversy escalated, on Monday Lalit Vasoya clarified on a video that Aam Aadmi is BJP's B team. My intention behind saying that it is better to vote for BJP than to vote for Aam Aadmi was that Aam Aadmi Party is running at the behest of BJP. Why should I appeal to vote for BJP? In 2022, I myself am a candidate for Dhoraji Constituency.

Dhoraji Constituency:

In 2017, Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Patel Haribhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 25085 votes.

Dhoraji Assembly Constituency falls under the Porbandar Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk won from Porbandar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 229823 votes by defeating Lalit Vasoya of the Indian National Congress.
 

