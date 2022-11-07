Home Nation

CRPF constable, ASI arrested in Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment scam

The CBI probe in the scam has shown that Rs 20-30 lakh were allegedly paid by some aspirants to get advance copy of the papers.

Published: 07th November 2022 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested four people including a Jammu and Kashmir police assistant sub-inspector and a CRPF constable in connection with sub-inspectors' recruitment scam in the Union Territory, officials said Monday.

The CBI has taken into custody Ashok Kumar, ASI, J&K Police, Surender Singh, Constable, CRPF, and two private individuals -- Pradeep Kumar, packing in-charge at the printing press where papers were getting printed, and one Bajinder Singh, they said.

The CBI probe in the scam has shown that Rs 20-30 lakh were allegedly paid by some aspirants to get advance copy of the papers, they said.

"CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of JK Police, one CRPF official, one Ex Constable of CRPF, one Teacher of Govt of J&K, one Commandant of BSF and one ASI of Jammu and Kashmir Police," the agency said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment scam jobs scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp