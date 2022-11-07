CRPF constable, ASI arrested in Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment scam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested four people including a Jammu and Kashmir police assistant sub-inspector and a CRPF constable in connection with sub-inspectors' recruitment scam in the Union Territory, officials said Monday.

The CBI has taken into custody Ashok Kumar, ASI, J&K Police, Surender Singh, Constable, CRPF, and two private individuals -- Pradeep Kumar, packing in-charge at the printing press where papers were getting printed, and one Bajinder Singh, they said.

The CBI probe in the scam has shown that Rs 20-30 lakh were allegedly paid by some aspirants to get advance copy of the papers, they said.

"CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of JK Police, one CRPF official, one Ex Constable of CRPF, one Teacher of Govt of J&K, one Commandant of BSF and one ASI of Jammu and Kashmir Police," the agency said in a statement.

