For now, FATF relief for Pakistan may not impact Jammu and Kashmir

Published: 07th November 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

Image for representational purpose only(File Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security experts have said Pakistan’s removal from the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog, would not have any immediate negative impact on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir but warned that it may have a long-term impact.

Former Northern command chief Lt Gen (Retd) Deependra Singh Hooda told this newspaper that he does not think it (removal of Pakistan from the grey list) will have any impact on the J&K situation. “Pakistan has been removed from the grey list after four years after a lot of efforts and I am not sure that they are going to start anything. Look at their political situation… there is instability, the economic situation is poor and they have problems on the Afghan border with the TTP,” he said.

Lt Gen Hooda said he does not see any immediate negative impact on the J&K situation. “It depends on what the shape of new military and political leadership in Pakistan is.” He said there may be some odd terrorist attack but not consistent kind of upping the ante.  “I don’t see a sudden surge or spike in violence in J&K”.

At present, the border ceasefire is held between the two countries and both Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K are quiet and calm and border residents are heaping dividends of peace. They have resumed farming near the IB and LoC. 

According to the central government, the militancy violence in J&K has dropped and infiltration has also come down post Article 370 revocation. Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Atta Hasnain, former GoC of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps, said there will be no short-term impact of Pakistan’s removal from FATF on J&K’s situation.

“However, there can be a long-term impact,” he said. In 2021, 20 foreign militants were among 182 militants killed in J&K. This year, 40 foreign militants have been killed in different encounters with security forces in J&K so far.

Former J&K police chief S P Vaid said he does not think the removal of Pakistan from the grey list will have any impact on J&K's situation. “Although Pakistan has been removed from the grey list, their activities will be monitored by the international watchdog. If they do something, they will again be put on a grey list,” he said.

He, however, said much depends on their intention. “And there is no change in their intentions.”

Ahead of the closure of infiltration routes by snow, Indian army has strengthened the anti-infiltration grid at the LoC and put troops on high alert to toil any infiltration attempt from militants. The troops have foiled three infiltration attempts in the last 10 days – two in Kashmir and another in Poonch — and killed three infiltrators.

