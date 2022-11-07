Home Nation

Four dead as car crashes into road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

The accident occurred early Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party.

Published: 07th November 2022 03:36 PM

Death, road accident

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

The bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the car with the help of gas cutters, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra (25), Ankush (23), who were siblings, Sahil Juneja (22) and Rohit (23).

Wasim Akram is being treated at a hospital, police said.

