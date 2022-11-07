Gehlot outreach: 1.35 crore women to get smartphones 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing debate on ‘rewari’ culture or freebies, the Rajasthan government is set to give 1.35 crore smartphones free of cost to women in the state on the fourth anniversary of the Ashok Gehlot government on December 17.

The mobiles will be distributed to women heads of the family who are a part of the health scheme called Chiranjeevi Yojna. Backcover, charger, and data transfer cable with the Gehlot government logo will be provided with the phone. The special feature is that only the SIM activated by the government will work on the free smartphones.

The free smartphones will cost the state Rs 12,000 crore in three years. The government claims the scheme aims to empower women, but critics see this as a move to reach out to women voters ahead of the assembly polls due next year.

The beneficiaries will get free internet connectivity for three years. The price of each mobile is said to be about Rs 9,500 and the state government has set aside Rs 12,000 crore for the scheme. Sources say if the state government gets the smartphone consignment on time, the beneficiaries would start getting them from this month-end.

Under the Chiranjeevi Yojana, the government is providing a health insurance facility of Rs 10 lakh per family for which it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card to be linked to a mobile number. The smartphones will be distributed in special camps where Airtel, Jio, and BSNL officials will activate the SIM cards.

Government officials said three companies were chosen to supply the smartphones because one company alone could meet the required demand. The handsets will be from Jio, Samsung, and Nokia, and free 4 GB data will be available on the phones up to 20 GB every month. In addition, 50 free SMSes daily and free calling facilities will also be available, officials said.

Under the scheme, Jan Soochna, E-Mitra, E-Dharti, and Raj Sampark apps have been developed and will be installed on smartphones. Principal Secretary Akhil Arora said the government has trained four women from self-help groups – known as Digital Sakhis — in every village to teach most beneficiaries how to use smartphones.

The government will also put up wallpapers on these phones giving details of its plans which the mobile holders will not be able to change. Also, the apps that will be installed by the government cannot be deleted. The government will also send wallpapers of its schemes and a special app will be installed for every issue related to women.

