Jharkhand governor has not sought second opinion on disqualification issue: EC to CM Soren

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday told Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that state governor Ramesh Bais has not sought a second opinion from it on the issue of his disqualification, sources said.

The commission has sent a letter to Soren noting that it has not received any such communication from the governor, they said.

Chief Minister Soren had said in Ranchi on Sunday that he has through his counsel sought a copy from the Election Commission (EC) of Governor Bais' request for a second opinion in a case related to his disqualification as MLA for allegedly leasing a mine to himself in violation of election law provisions.

Soren's comment had come in the wake of the governor saying on October 27 that he has sought a "second opinion" in the case and claimed that an "atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand", apparently indicating to his pending decision in the matter.

"I have sought a copy from the EC of Governor Ramesh Bais' request for a second opinion in the office-of-profit case through my counsel," the chief minister had told PTI on Sunday.

READ HERE | Illegal mining row: Relief to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as SC sets aside HC order

"The counsel has placed on my behalf that the EC will provide an opportunity for a fair and effective hearing before giving any opinion pursuant to the second request made by the governor," the MLA from Barhait said.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in the case, the EC had sent its opinion to the governor on August 25, triggering a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday told Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that state governor Ramesh Bais has not sought a second opinion from it on the issue of his disqualification, sources said. The commission has sent a letter to Soren noting that it has not received any such communication from the governor, they said. Chief Minister Soren had said in Ranchi on Sunday that he has through his counsel sought a copy from the Election Commission (EC) of Governor Bais' request for a second opinion in a case related to his disqualification as MLA for allegedly leasing a mine to himself in violation of election law provisions. Soren's comment had come in the wake of the governor saying on October 27 that he has sought a "second opinion" in the case and claimed that an "atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand", apparently indicating to his pending decision in the matter. "I have sought a copy from the EC of Governor Ramesh Bais' request for a second opinion in the office-of-profit case through my counsel," the chief minister had told PTI on Sunday. READ HERE | Illegal mining row: Relief to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as SC sets aside HC order "The counsel has placed on my behalf that the EC will provide an opportunity for a fair and effective hearing before giving any opinion pursuant to the second request made by the governor," the MLA from Barhait said. Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in the case, the EC had sent its opinion to the governor on August 25, triggering a political crisis in the state. Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.