Jolt to PDP as ex-minister quits party

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbooba Mufti has suffered yet another jolt as senior leader and former minister Abdul Haq Khan announced his decision to quit the party.

Published: 07th November 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbooba Mufti has suffered yet another jolt as senior leader and former minister Abdul Haq Khan announced his decision to quit the party. “I announce in no uncertain terms that in view of the current political situation, I have suspended my political activities completely.

From today onwards, I have no association with my previous political party, PDP, and that my 
statement should be considered as my resignation,” said 69-year-old Haq.

Khan, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister, was elected MLA from the Lolab constituency in the border district of Kupwara in 2008 and 2014 on PDP ticket and was also minister in the PDP-BJP government. At present, he was general secretary of PDP but had been inactive in politics from some time. 

Haq said for the last three years, he had been away from politics due to his health, personal life and “I did not feel I could contribute in the politics at this time.”

