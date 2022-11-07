Home Nation

Minority people are safe in BJP-ruled Tripura: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik

The CPI(M) had launched propaganda in the last assembly polls four and half years ago that the people belonging to minority communities would be sent to Bangladesh had the BJP won the state elections.

Published: 07th November 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union MoS Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik

Union MoS Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik claimed that the minority people are safe in the BJP-ruled Tripura and there is "no restriction" on religious practices in the northeastern state.

While addressing a programme on Sunday evening in Sepahijala district's Bishalgarh, around 21 km from here, she slammed the CPI(M) for launching a campaign before the 2018 assembly elections that "minority people would be sent to Bangladesh had the BJP come to power in the state".

Minority people in Tripura are safe and there is no restriction on religious practices.

The CPI(M) had launched propaganda in the last assembly polls four and half years ago that the people belonging to minority communities would be sent to Bangladesh had the BJP won the state elections.

The truth is that they are now free to perform their rituals, Bhoumik, the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, said.

"The minority people are free to offer namaz or perform rituals, and there is no restriction on animal sacrifice in Tripura," she said, adding the "BJP doesn't discriminate among people when it comes to government benefits".

She also stated that the BJP government has given due importance on women empowerment by making them financially independent.

The minister said the central government has sanctioned four lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and three lakh of them have already been constructed.

She alleged that the state had received only 58,874 dwelling houses under the housing programme till 2017.

"The number of women-run self-help groups has been increased to 4,000 and loans are being provided to SHGs to help their businesses," she said.

The West Tripura MP, however, admitted that the saffron party's performance in the 2018 assembly elections in Sepahijala was not satisfactory as it had won only three of nine constituencies of the district.

Despite the saffron surge across the state, the CPI(M) had won five seats in Sepahijala in 2018, and the BJP's ally IPFT bagged one.

She hoped that the BJP, in the 2023 elections, will register 'a big victory in the district' where minority votes are a deciding factor.

Bhoumik, who had, in 2018, contested against then Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in Dhanpur Assembly seat, tasted defeat that time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratima Bhoumik BJP CPI(M) Minority Tripura
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp