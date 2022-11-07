Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance, orders status report

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat high court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident and issued notice to the state's home and urban housing departments, Human Rights Commission and the Morbi Municipality.

The court sought a report from the state on the entire incident within ten days and fixed the matter for further hearing on November 14.

"More than 100 persons have died an untimely death. We have taken a suo motu (on their own) cognisance of the Morbi incident. But for the vacation, we would have sat on the same day itself, we want to know what steps have you (state) taken so far," a division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri said addressing Advocate General Kamal Trivedi who was present in the court.

"We expect strict action from the state government," it added.

“Gujarat HC ordered, Gujarat Chief Secretary, Morbi Municipal Corporation, Urban Development Department (UDD), State Home Department and State Human Rights Commission to be impleaded as parties.” Said Manisha Love Kumar Shah, Public Prosecutor, High Court.

“High court also directed State Human Rights Commission to file a separate report on the incident,” she added.

As many as 141 people died after the British-era Morbi suspension Bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district on October 30.

Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the hanging bridge for 15 years. Probe following the tragedy has pointed to several irregularities in awarding the work contract, the renovation work itself, and the violation of safety protocols after the bridge was reopened to the public last month.

During the investigation the chief Officer of Morbi Municipality, Sandeepsinh Zala was suspended while the Morbi civil hospital head was shunted out. Police have so far arrested nine persons including two managers of Oreva Group, two contractors hired by it, two ticket booking clerks and three security guards posted at the bridge in connection with the bridge collapse incident.

A magisterial court in Gujarat’s Morbi on Saturday refused to grant police remand further and ordered judicial custody to the four accused – two managers of the Oreva group and two officials of the Surendranagar-based contractors.

