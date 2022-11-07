MP woman demands female friend from Rajasthan to marry her, 'creates ruckus'; arrested 

By PTI

JAIPUR: A woman from Madhya Pradesh was arrested after she 'created a ruckus' at her female friend's house in Rajasthan's Nagaur, saying she wanted to marry her, police said on Sunday.

The two women, aged between 21 and 25, met on social media a couple of years ago and became friends, Superintendent of Police Ram Moorthy Joshi said.

The woman from Madhya Pradesh allegedly wanted to marry her friend and also sought a physical relationship with her. She also demanded Rs 10 lakh. Further, she threatened the Rajasthan woman of leaking their chats on social media if she did not accept the demands, the SP claimed citing the complaint.

"The Madhya Pradesh woman reached her friend's house at Ladnun in Nagaur on Saturday night and created a ruckus. She wanted the woman to get married to her. The victim and her family members filed a police complaint today, after which an FIR for house trespass and extortion was registered," Joshi claimed.

The Madhya Pradesh woman has been arrested, he added.

