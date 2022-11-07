Oppn demands resignations of Maharashtra ministers for abusing NCP's Supriya Sule

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra agriculture minister Abdul Sattar stirred controversy for abusing NCP Lok Sabha MP and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. NCP demanded the resignation of Abdul Sattar along with two other ministers for insulting the women.

Abdul Sattar, while talking to a local reporter in Aurangabad, called Supriya Sule 'Bhikarchot' (beggar). NCP filed the police complaint against Abdul Sattar for abusing Supriya Sule and asked Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde to sack Abdul Sattar within 24 hours otherwise they will intensify their agitations against Sattar.

The Maharashtra state women's commission also issued a notice to Abdul Sattar for abusing language against Supriya Sule. The commission asked the Director General of Maharashtra police to initiate a probe and take action against Abdul Sattar.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called Abdul Sattar and asked him to extend an apology to Supriya Sule for his remark. After that Sattar said that he "had no intention" to hurt women's sentiments. He said Supriya Sule and others damaged their image by calling them "50 khokhe" (Rs 50 crore to each MLA) and they should also stop hurting them.

Supriya Sule refused to comment on Abdul Sattar’s remark against her while her husband Sadanand Sule said that "the misogynistic leaders (Abdul Sattar) continue their tirade" against Supriya and by default, all women should stand up to their macho behaviour and expose their character and abilities.

Mr Sule said, "first they (BJP minister Chandrakant Patil) asked her to go home and cook, and now this statement by a sitting cabinet minister in Maharashtra is tantamount to giving her money – the conjecture is well established."

“These are the people who are legislators and claim to be part of the new progressive. They don't give a damn about anyone but themselves and least of all women. Keep up the good work Supriya. More power to you and other women who expose this mindset and true character of the elected representatives,” Mr Sule added.

NCP youth wing and women's wing protested at Abdul Sattar bungalow in Mumbai and Aurangabad as well. In Aurangabad, the NCP workers even pelted the stone.

NCP state women president Vidya Chavan said that on Sunday, Eknath Shinde factions minister Gulabrao Patil insulted Sushma Andhare by calling her heroine while BJP minister Ravindra Chavan went to jail to release the rape accused.

“We demand that the CM Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should sack all these three ministers. They have not given the license to abuse the women. We condemn this use of filthy language against women. If the actions are not taken immediately then NCP will protest across the state,” Chavan said.

