Home Nation

Woman smothers teenage daughter with towel in Rajasthan's Kota, arrested

Her husband said she had been taking treatment for a psychiatric disorder since last year, and had tried to kill him too with a sickle around a month ago while he was asleep.

Published: 07th November 2022 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

KOTA: A 38-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her minor daughter with a towel in her house here, police said on Monday.

She killed her 13-year-old daughter on Saturday, they said.

She was produced before a court on Sunday, and was ordered to be sent to judicial custody, they said.

The woman, Rekha Kanwar Hada, is a resident of Shiv Colony in Anta town of Baran district and is married to an auto driver.

Hada was reportedly under treatment for a psychiatric disorder, SHO, Anta Police Station, Ramlaxman said.

She smothered her daughter, Sanjana, a Class 5 student, with a towel Saturday morning, he said.

The incident occurred when the woman's husband was away at work, and her son Nagendra, 16, was in school.

The couple's youngest son, Shingam, was at home, when the girl was killed, he added.

When Shingham saw his mother thrashing his sister and trying to strangle her, he fled from the home and raised an alarm, following which a few neighbours rushed to his home to rescue the girl.

They found that all gates to the house were bolted from inside, but when they peeped in they witnessed Hada strangling her daughter with a towel, police said.

The neighbours broke the gate open and entered the house, and found the girl unresponsive, he said.

They rushed her to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Ramlaxman said.

On the complaint filed by the girl's father, Shivraj Singh, police booked Hada for murder under section 302 of IPC and arrested her the next day.

According to Singh, his wife had been taking treatment for a psychiatric disorder since last year, and had tried to kill him too with a sickle around a month ago while he was asleep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rekha Kanwar Hada Kota mother kills daughter
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp