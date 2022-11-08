Home Nation

85 pigs die of African swine fever in fortnight in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

Published: 08th November 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATNI: At least 115 pigs were found infected with African swine fever and 85 of them have died in the last 15 days in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, an official said on Tuesday.

Following the sudden deaths of pigs, samples were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing on October 27, government veterinarian Dr R K Soni said.

The reports revealed that the animals had suffered from African swine fever, he said.

As many as 85 out of 115 infected pigs have died in the last 15 days, the official said.

African swine fever is a highly infectious haemorrhagic viral disease that affects pigs, but is not transmitted from animals to humans.

All precautions have been taken and pig farmers have been alerted about the spread of disease, Dr Soni said.

