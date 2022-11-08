Home Nation

Aurobindo units recall products in US market for manufacturing issues

As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the affected units due to it being "Subpotent Drug: Out of specification for assay".

Published: 08th November 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aurobindo Pharma units are recalling different products in the US market for manufacturing lapses, as per the US health regulator.

According to the latest Enforcement Report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), New Jersey-based Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc is recalling 9,504 bottles of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

The affected lot of the medication, which is used to treat high blood pressure, has been manufactured in India and marketed in the US market by Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.

As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the affected lot due to "Current good manufacturing practices CGMP deviations: Detection of N-Nitroso-quinapril impurity above the acceptable daily intake limit."

Nitrosamines are a group of compounds which can damage DNA in the long term. The company, a unit of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, initiated the Class II voluntary recall on October 5 this year.

In a separate statement, USFDA said AuroMedics Pharma LLC, a unit of Aurobindo Pharma, is recalling 11,520 units of Fondaparinux Sodium Injection in the US market.

The medication, an anticoagulant, is used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis.

As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the affected units due to it being "Subpotent Drug: Out of specification for assay".

AuroMedics Pharma LLC initiated the Class II recall for the affected lot across the US on September 30 this year.

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurobindo Pharma recalling products US market manufacturing lapses
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp